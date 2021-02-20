CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Smiths lead No. 20 Missouri to 93-78 win over Gamecocks

COLUMBIA -- Dru Smith scored 17 and Mark Smith 13 as No. 20 Missouri snapped a three-game losing streak with a 93-78 victory over struggling South Carolina on Saturday.

The Tigers (14-6, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) opened up a 19-point lead in the first half and stayed comfortably in front the rest of the way to sweep the Gamecocks (5-11, 3-9), who lost their fifth consecutive game.

The Smiths, unrelated senior starters, powered Missouri's game-changing 25-12 run in the opening half.

After Trae Hannibal's second straight 3-pointer drew South Carolina to within 20-17 with 11 minutes left in the half, Mark Smith started the surge with 3 and Dru Smith followed with another from long distance.

By the time Dru Smith hit another 3 six minutes later, the Tigers were up 38-23 and cruising.

South Carolina rallied in the second half to slice its deficit to 59-52 on Justin Minaya's basket with 10 minutes left.

Then the Smiths got going once more, with Mark scoring seven points and Dru four as the Tigers stretched the margin back to 73-56.

The Gamecocks could not respond.