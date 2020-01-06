COLUMBIA -- The status of one of the Gamecocks' leading scorers for the start of SEC play is currently up in the air.
Frank Martin said redshirt sophomore Jermaine Couisnard is dealing with a strained back and it's still unclear if he'll play Tuesday against Florida.
Martin said Couisnard strained his back New Year's Day and hasn't practiced since, but he was to try to practice Monday afternoon.
Martin met with head trainer Mark Rodger Monday morning.
You have free articles remaining.
After redshirting last season, Couisnard has chiseled out a role off the bench and leads all bench players in points per game (8.5) and is shooting 37.7% from the field.
Couisnard is also leading the team with 2.6 assists per game.
If he's out, it'll likely mean more minutes off the bench for guys like Trae Hannibal and T.J. Moss.
The Gamecocks last played Dec. 30 against Stetson, a 63-56 loss, and have been practicing the last week without Couisnard leading up to their conference opener.
South Carolina opens league play Tuesday with a 7 p.m. tip-off against Florida with the game scheduled for ESPNU.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.