CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Regular season of frustration over; tourney game Thursday

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina's long and tumultuous 2020-21 regular season is over, and the Gamecocks sit at 6-14 entering the SEC Tournament.

It's been a frustrating year for the Gamecocks, especially in the win column, and South Carolina will need to win the tournament to make the NCAA Tournament. They are seeded 11th and play sixth-seeded Mississippi at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The tough year from a win-loss perspective and now that the season is over, it's time to take a final look at the plus-minuses during the regular season and in SEC play.

Plus-minus measures how much a team outscores or gets outscored by when a specific player is on the court; the higher the plus minus, the more a team outscores an opponent by when he's on the court.

Plus-minus per 40 minutes is a measure of how much a team would either outscore or get outscored by an opponent if that player played all 40 minutes and is more of an efficiency metric.

This season there were nine players who played at least 25% of the Gamecocks' minutes. The ones who didn't were Trey Anderson, Ja'Von Benson, Tre-Vaughn Minott, Alanzo Frink, Nathan Nelson and Mike Green.