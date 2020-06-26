CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Point guard is Staley’s 4th birdie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- The fourth member of South Carolina’s 2021 class went public Thursday: point guard Raven Johnson.

Nicknamed “Hollywood,” Johnson is 5-8 and is the 13th-ranked overall player and second-ranked point guard in the 2021 class. She is athletic and a capable scorer, but her play-making ability stands out in scouting reports.

Johnson played her recruitment very close to the vest, and didn’t even announce a list of favorites, let alone a top five. She attended several South Carolina games last season, including the UConn game. She is close to Saniya Rivers, who announced her commitment to South Carolina and has hinted at wanting them to play together in college.

Johnson is the second Atlanta-area player to commit to the Gamecocks. Johnson attends Westlake High School in southwest Atlanta. Forward Sania Feagin is from Forest Park High School in Forest Park, an Atlanta suburb. Johnson and Feagin were two of the three finalists for the USA Today Atlanta Girls Athlete of the year, with Johnson taking home the award.

Johnson’s announcement brings to a close six weeks of bird-watching by Gamecock fans. It started on May 11 when Dawn Staley tweeted that a birdie had joined the nest, her terminology for a recruit committing.