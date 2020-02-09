COLUMBIA -- Frank Martin is a football guy at heart.
He loves coaching guys with football-style physiques and mentalities and has even coached a few two-way guys over his time at South Carolina.
Now he might be in line for another with Jordan Burch exploring the possibility of playing two sports in college.
“Will recruited him, not me. I spent a lot of time watching him play basketball over the last four years. He’s a really good basketball player. That option was part of the recruitment and is on the table for him,” Martin said. “It takes certain human beings to do it because it’s not easy.”
Martin’s coached a few guys to split time between football and basketball, starting with Bruce Ellington and most recently Evan Hinson.
Burch, who was recruited as a football player and rightfully so, also plays basketball at Hammond School and is very good at it.
When he’s visited, including coming in last weekend before officially signing his NLI, he has sat behind the Gamecock bench, which is usually reserved for basketball recruits. Part of his visit that weekend was also coming in and getting to watch shoot-around.
Burch was back in the house for South Carolina’s 74-54 win over Texas A&M Saturday behind the home team’s bench.
It’s not a forgone conclusion Burch will play two sports, but Martin said it’s a possibility after Burch gets settled on campus and goes through his first football season under Will Muschamp.
“Jordan is a really good basketball player. That was part of recruiting him. If he came here, I believe in him as a basketball player. That option is on the table,” Martin said. “Like he told me when he was here for the Missouri game, he told me in shoot-around he’ll make that decision when that season is over, which I fully understand. It all sounds good. Then you line up and get your head beat in every single week. That body don’t feel right. That option is on the table.”
Burch committed to South Carolina in December and, despite a late push from LSU, signed with the Gamecocks this past week with the news becoming official Thursday night.
He enters college as the No. 17 player in the country, the highest player the Gamecocks have signed since Jadeveon Clowney.
As for the Gamecock basketball team, it shellacked Texas A&M by 20 points, to make it so South Carolina’s won six of its last eight games in SEC play.
They travel to Georgia for a 6:30 p.m. tip Wednesday before hosting LSU Saturday at 6 p.m.
