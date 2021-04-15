CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Martin likes what he has in transfers

"One thing I like about the four guys is they’re ball hawks. They see the ball and go after the ball. Those two guys are going to bring tremendous toughness, character, talent, shooting. I’m excited for both of those guys and for them being local kids. Both at the end of the day, their dream was to play at South Carolina. My wife turned me down seven times. She finally said yes and now she’s stuck with me. I said no the first time around and wasn’t making that mistake again.

I was going to bring those two guys home. I’m happy they’re both coming home. Those kids who are from here get to surround their heart every time they play with the name on the back of the jersey, which is who they are, with the name on the front of the jersey which is the state they represent. What a special place that is to do that when you play.”

Erik Stevenson, guard: “Erik Stevenson is someone we recruited a year ago when he was leaving Wichita State. He’s another ball hawk, a guy who can shoot. All three guys are playmakers. They’re willing to make plays on offense and defense. They’re not one-trick ponies. Erik’s a dynamic personality; he’s aggressive. I know this, when we were getting ready to play Wichita State in Cancun I was watching him on film and was like, ‘I like this guy.’