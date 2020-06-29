CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Martin leads NABC committee on race reconciliation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA — Frank Martin is a prominent figure in college basketball.

The son of Cuban immigrants, he’s won 437 games over a span of 13 seasons at two schools, coached in a Final Four and is one of the most outspoken leaders in the sport.

So when the National Association of Basketball Coaches was looking for a chair to head up a committee to deal with racial reconciliation, it wasn’t hard to find their guy in Martin.

“I’m not scared to speak on topics, probably 'cause I’m not scared to be willing to express what life’s taught me," Martin said. "I’m not into the politically correct speeches; I’m willing to express what I know and I’m willing to listen so I can learn.

“I’m humble enough to know I don’t know it all. I’m humble enough to know I need to understand how other people live, how other people think. I don’t know. I didn’t ask for the job (on this committee), but the moment chose me. I think it’s a great thing and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

The committee is designed for coaches and administrators to address “issues related to racial injustice both within intercollegiate athletics and society at large,” according to the NABC release.