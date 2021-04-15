CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Martin: 'I did a poor job' with Gamecocks

"We've got work to do, man," he said. "What happened last year was unacceptable. (But) I think I'm going to bet on myself that I'll figure this one out."

Martin got some breathing room last week to make that happen with a two-year contract extension that ties him to the program through the 2024-25 season. There was no raise. Plus, Martin's buyout of $6.5 million if he were let go right now would be reduced to zero should the school fire him after two more years.

"Is it the contract I wanted? No," Martin said. "But if they didn't want me here, they could've fired me."

Martin said he had lengthy, candid conversations with athletic director Ray Tanner reviewing why things went wrong this past season. Tanner was confident Martin had a plan to get things fixed and recommended the extension to school President Bob Caslen.

"This was a decision I think we collectively made, which was the best interest of the university," Caslen said earlier this week.

Martin will have a different roster to help him try to get back to winning. Five members of this year's team, including fourth-year forward Justin Minaya, have entered the transfer portal.