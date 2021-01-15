CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Lawson becoming 'charisma' of team

There was a moment late in last week's dominating win over Texas A&M where A.J. Lawson did what he might not have last year: He drove the lane and good things happened.

The junior got to the rim but missed the shot only to get his own rebound and put back. The next time down it was Lawson again drilling a three to send the Gamecocks on a 5-0 run and put one of the final nails in the coffin.

That sequence — which happened in a short 25-second span of game time — epitomized the kind of start to a season Lawson is having.

“It’s just a lot of hard work in the offseason when the lights are off. Me being a junior and one of the leaders on the team now, I have to keep the team’s spirits up if things are going bad,” Lawson said. “I have to play to the best of my abilities and keep the team up.”

Lawson is fifth in the SEC averaging 17.8 points this year, headlined by a new career high in points (30) vs. Texas A&M, and he’s doing it much more efficiently than in the past.

Through five games, Lawson has an offensive rating of 120.8, the highest of his career.