CAROLINA BASKETBALL: How the Gamecocks can make NCAA Tournament

Going 6-2 or 5-3 to end the season seems doable (hard, but doable), which would mean the Gamecocks would need wins in the SEC Tournament to get to 20 or 21 wins on the year.

Over the last eight games, the Gamecocks play four NET top 50 teams, three against teams ranked lower than them in the NET and one comparable team.

Winning the four games against teams outside the NET top 50 would give them four, then if the Gamecocks split a home-and-home with Mississippi State and win at Alabama, it would put them at six wins with losses to the Bulldogs and LSU.

Then, the Gamecocks would have to win one, or two, games in Nashville to bolster their NCAA Tournament resume.

It's easier said than done given how unpredictable college basketball's been this year, but there is a path for the Gamecocks to be dancing in March.

How the Gamecocks are predicted to finish: KenPom has the Gamecocks projected to finish 18-13 this year and 10-8 in SEC play, meaning South Carolina would finish 4-4 down the stretch, splitting its final eight games.