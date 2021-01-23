CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Hot-shooting Auburn wallops Gamecocks 109-86

COLUMBIA — Allen Flanigan scored a career-high 24 points with four 3-pointers, Sharife Cooper had a double-double by halftime and Auburn resoundingly thwacked South Carolina 109-86 on Saturday for its first win on the Gamecocks home floor since 2014.

Auburn put up its most points in a Southeastern Conference road win in program history.

Cooper, a freshman who was granted eligibility by the NCAA Jan. 9, scored 16 points and had 12 assists for his second career double-double. He already had 10 points and 11 assists in the books in the first 20 minutes.

Jaylin Williams scored 18 points with seven rebounds, JT Thor added 14 points and seven rebounds and Devan Cambridge scored 10 as the Tigers (9-7, 3-5) made 40 of 77 field goals (52%), including 14 of 27 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Tigers made 15 of 16 free throws to round out the dominating scoring effort.

Cooper's impact was felt in Auburn's breakaway 11-1 run taking a little over two minutes of the first half. Though he took only one shot, and missed, he had four assists and a blocked shot during the run.