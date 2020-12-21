 Skip to main content
CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks pause all team activities
CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks pause all team activities

COLUMBIA - After South Carolina men's basketball received Monday's COVID-19 test results, Wednesday's scheduled contest vs. South Carolina State has been canceled.

The Gamecocks have paused all team activities until further test results are received.

The Gamecock basketball program continues to follow local, campus, NCAA and Southeastern Conference health and safety protocols.

The status of contests scheduled within the upcoming two-week period will be determined soon, and updates will be released when available.

