CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks' opener against Coker canceled

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Gamecocks' planned men's basketball exhibition game against Coker on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena was canceled after the Cobras from Hartsville didn't get their COVID-19 test results back in time to play.
USC will now start the season at 4 p.m. Saturday against Liberty at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.
The Gamecocks are coming off an 18-13 season and return three of their top four scorers from the 2019-20 season, including preseason All-SEC selections A.J. Lawson and Jermaine Couisnard.
Frank Martin is beginning his ninth year as Gamecocks head coach.
*The Post and Courier contributed to this report
