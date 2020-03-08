CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks No. 6 seed in tourney

South Carolina now knows its path through the SEC Tournament.

The Gamecocks officially locked up the No. 6 seed Saturday after a loss at Vanderbilt and Mississippi State's 69-44 win over Ole Miss in Starkville.

That means they'll play the late game Thursday (roughly 9:30 p.m. ET) and will play the winner of the No. 11 and 14 play-in game, Arkansas and Vanderbilt.

The Gamecocks are 2-1 against both of those teams this year, beating Arkansas on the road at the beginning of SEC play and splitting the season series with the Commodores.

That game will be the late tip Wednesday night.

A win in Thursday's game would mean a Friday matchup against No. 3 seed LSU, a team that beat South Carolina at Colonial Life a few weeks ago.

The Gamecocks (18-13, 10-8 SEC) finished up their regular season Saturday with a nine-point loss to Vanderbilt on the road and will likely need a deep run in the SEC Tournament to get back into the NCAA Tournament picture.

SEC Tournament schedule

Wednesday: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia, 7 p.m.; No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt, 25 minutes after