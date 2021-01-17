CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks must learn to finish, coach says

Twice now, in what has been a rollercoaster of a season, the Gamecocks found themselves up at halftime on the road against KenPom top 25 teams.

And twice, against both Houston in early December and Saturday against LSU, the Gamecocks couldn’t find a way to get over that hump and ultimately pull off a big win.

“It’s just building on each game. It’s building on every rep. The last seven minutes of both games—Houston and LSU—we got stagnant offensively and we weren’t able to execute,” acting head coach Bruce Shingler said.

“Obviously we have to learn how to finish games, close games, with better execution offensively and defensively to get some stops.”

The Gamecocks were up double digits in the first half against LSU and up eight with 7:47 to play against the Tigers to lose by five. Against Houston in early December, the Gamecocks led by as many as seven in the first half only to lose by 10.

It was similar issues — offensive recession and fouling too much — and the Gamecocks missed out on what would have been two resume-boosting wins early in the season.