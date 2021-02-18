CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks fall to high-scoring Vols

"Sometimes when a player stops thinking about making shots and just plays, the shots go down," Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. "All we ask him to do, like anyone else, is to 'Do what you do and trust each other. Play to your strength.'"

"I've tried to stay resilient," Bailey said. "I've stayed focused on my work. It's tough to put in the work when you're not seeing the results."

Bailey hit 4 of 7 3-pointers and had 14 points to lead Tennessee to a 50-39 halftime advantage. Spring connected on a buzzer-beater jumper to score 10 in the opening half. The Vols were good on 6 of 13 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes.

Scoring more

Tennessee has scored 80 or more points in three of its last four games. However, Barnes saw a lot of room for improvement.

"If we don't make the turnovers like we did (16), we'd be much better," the coach said. "There are things we have to clean up."

One area that improved was the Vols scoring 16 points in transition.

False positive