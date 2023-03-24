GREENVILLE – No. 1/1 South Carolina will play No. 14/15 UCLA in the NCAA Sweet 16 on Saturday.

The rematch from the regular season will tip off at 2 p.m. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville (ESPN).

The UCLA series

The Gamecocks have a 3-1 overall record against the Bruins and have won all three meetings in the modern history of the series – two in Columbia and one in Los Angeles. All four games of the series have been decided by single digits.

The Bruins came to Colonial Life Arena earlier this season on Nov. 29 when the Gamecocks rallied to a 73-64 victory. A hot-shooting second half (.500) and lockdown defense in the fourth quarter helped South Carolina overcome a four-point halftime deficit.

Inside play made the difference with Kamilla Cardoso scoring 14 of her 16 points in the second half and Aliyah Boston netting 12 of her 18 in the final 20 minutes.

Neutral stance

The Gamecocks are 158-95 (.625) all-time on a neutral court. South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley is 75-27 in games played at neutral sites (.735), including a 47-16 (.746) mark in postseason play.

NCAA Tournament take

South Carolina is in its 19th NCAA Tournament and its 11th straight under head coach Dawn Staley. The Gamecocks are 42-16 overall in the event with now 13 Sweet 16 appearances, six Elite Eight seasons, four Final Four showings and two National Championships.

In her 23rd season as a head coach, Staley has taken a team to the NCAA Tournament 17 times (11 at South Carolina). She is 36-14 at the event, including a 34-8 mark at South Carolina.

Senior Aliyah Boston’s 14.5 career scoring average in NCAA Tournament games leads the Gamecocks, as does her 12.7 rebounds per game. Senior Zia Cooke is close behind at 11.8 points per NCAA Tournament game. The pair have played in just three NCAA Tournaments but hold several program records at the event. Boston holds the program record for total rebounds (165) and offensive rebounds (62) in career NCAA Tournament games. Cooke’s made 3-pointers (23) and 3-point attempts (65) in career NCAA Tournament games are also program records.

Gamecock notables

South Carolina is in the Sweet 16 for the ninth-straight season, the second-longest active streak in the nation (UConn, 29).

The Gamecocks have seven wins over ranked opponents this season, the third-most in the nation.

South Carolina’s 18.0 offensive rebounds per game rank second in the nation and have led to 18.8 second-chance points per game, including 19.9 against ranked opponents.

The Gamecocks’ success has been built on balance with their NCAA-leading defense (50.6 ppg, .312 FG%) matching up with a powerful offense – sixth in scoring (81.0 ppg) and 11th in field goal percentage (.467).

South Carolina’s shot blocking has reached new heights this season with an SEC-record 309 blocks. The Gamecocks are blocking 20.6 percent of their opponents’ 2-point field goals to lead the nation.

The Gamecock bench is scoring 36.6 points per game to account for 45.2% of the offense. The numbers hold relatively steady against ranked opponents – 33.4 ppg, 41.3 percent of the offense.