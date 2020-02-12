CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks dominate Bulldogs in Athens win

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — A.J. Lawson scored 20 points and South Carolina held Georgia to one field goal for the first 14 minutes to earn a runaway 75-59 win over the struggling Bulldogs on Wednesday night.

South Carolina (15-9, 7-4 Southeastern Conference) earned its seventh straight win in the series, including its fourth straight in Athens.

The Gamecocks, who have won five of their last six games, had four players score in double figures. Freshman Jermaine Couisnard had 14 points.

South Carolina led 27-5 before the Bulldogs' second field goal with less than six minutes remaining in the first half.

Georgia (12-12, 2-9) is 13th among 14 SEC teams and has lost seven of its last eight games, including three straight.

Anthony Edwards, the nation's top-scoring freshman with an average of 19.7 points per game, led Georgia with 16 points, despite missing each of his seven 3-pointers. Edwards wasn't the only Georgia player to struggle with outside shots. Georgia made only 3 of the 24 treys it attempted.

One game after the Bulldogs topped 100 points in a 105-102 overtime loss to Alabama, they suffered their lowest-scoring first half of the season. South Carolina led 38-20 at halftime, thanks to the Bulldogs' turnovers and poor shooting.