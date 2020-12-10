 Skip to main content
CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks cancel another contest
CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks cancel another contest

COLUMBIA – According to the University of South Carolina, after receiving results from Wednesday’s round of COVID-19 tests and due to the required quarantine period, the Gamecock men’s basketball game at George Washington, scheduled for Dec. 14, has been canceled.

The testing process will continue during the suspension of the team’s activities, which pending negative test results, would resume on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at the earliest.

The basketball program paused all team activities Tuesday night, after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the team.

Due to those positive cases, Thursday’s game against Wofford was canceled as well, with a promise made to the Terriers to try and reschedule a contest next season or later.

According to the team, the positive test results were delivered on Tuesday (Dec. 8).

Carolina is 1-2 after falling to No. 10 Houston last Saturday night.

