CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Gamecocks are a team 'nobody wants to play'

“The NET has some definite flaws to it. How you’re playing late is huge. Unfortunately for us, our league, compared to the last two years, doesn’t have as many highly rated teams,” Howland said. “I guarantee nobody, the way they’re playing, wants to play them. They were really good tonight.”

Using the NET rankings as of Tuesday morning, the Gamecocks are a combined 7-10 against Quad I and II teams and notched another win against Mississippi State, which will be firmly a Quad II the rest of the season.

The only real blemishes on the tournament resume are a loss to Boston (NET No. 157) and Stetson (NET No. 305). Since losing to Stetson, the Gamecocks are 12-6 and are 6-4 over their last 10.

“I think our league is so good. I think it’s so tough. One through 14, it’s the best league. I hate how they do it now. They don’t look at lately,” Howland said. “It used to be a decade ago how you’re playing the last 15 games. It really mattered. Now everything is based on November. So does that really generate the best at-large bids at the end of the season?”

The Gamecocks face Vanderbilt Saturday on the road before the SEC tournament.