CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Frink has career night as Gamecocks top UGA in OT

After a three by A.J. Lawson tied the game at 77, Kotsar sank two free throws with 15.5 seconds left to give the Gamecocks the lead. After a timeout Edwards, who was a perfect 10-10 from the line, drew a foul and hit both free throws to retie the game with 7.5 seconds left. Jermaine Couisnard got an open look at a three, but his shot as the buzzer was short, sending the game to overtime.

The game saw multiple runs by both teams - usually whoever was behind. Georgia led by six points multiple times, but South Carolina never let it get higher. South Carolina led by as much as seven after a 17-4 run in the second half, but then Georgia came back.

Couisnard had 13 points. The Gamecocks' freshman had a chance to win in regulation, but missed a three-point try.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs had their two-game winning streak snapped and most likely their last remaining hope to get back on the NCAA tournament bubble. An NIT berth is still a possibility — with a strong finish.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks broke a two-game losing streak and are still on the fringe of the NCAA bubble. If they can win two of three and one in the SEC tournament, they’ll be in the conversation on Selection Sunday.

UP NEXT