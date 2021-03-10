CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Frank Martin wants to stay a Gamecock

"If you want to know where my stance is at, I don’t care what you read in the media and all that. My name’s been involved in a job every single year I’ve been here. Every single year I’ve been here you’ve heard my name involved for a job. I’ve never talked to another school other than the one you know of, which is the university of Cincinnati. I asked or permission, I spoke and a day later I pulled out of the job. I’ve been here for nine years. Everyone should know where I stand," Martin said.

"Now, where does the university stand? That’s not for me to answer because I’m not them. Then, number two, I’m not having those talks with people right now. I will when the season ends. Anyone that wants to discredit what we’ve done, I’m willing to argue it. If I have to explain to people of our successes, then those are people who aren’t convinced I need to be the basketball coach here.”

Martin has two years left on his current contract and is in a similar situation to where he was after his fourth year.

After that year, which ended going to the NIT, the Gamecocks signed Martin to a four-year extension, which is set to expire in 2022.