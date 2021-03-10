 Skip to main content
CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Frank Martin wants to stay a Gamecock
CAROLINA BASKETBALL

CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Frank Martin wants to stay a Gamecock

Frank Martin scowl

South Carolina head men's basketball coach Frank Martin looks on during the second half of a game against Tennessee on Feb. 13, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. The son of Cuban immigrants, Martin’s won 437 games over a span of 13 seasons at two schools (Kansas State and South Carolina), coached in a Final Four and is one of the most outspoken leaders in the sport.

 AP Photo

COLUMBIA -- Frank Martin held his weekly press conference Tuesday and, near the end, was asked a question about his job status moving forward, his contract situation and investment in the university.

Martin spent roughly five minutes giving his answer, speaking over 1,000 words about what might happen this offseason.

His first and main point was he loves Columbia and isn't chasing other jobs.

“I’ve been here nine years. If anyone has the opinion I’m trying to chase other jobs, I wouldn’t have been here for nine years. This is home. My family loves it here. I love it here. We’ve lived here for nine years," Martin said. "I’m not going to sit here and brag about who we are as a family but we’ve given ourselves to this community to help this community. I’ve said it from day one: I don’t want to be known as the basketball coach. I want to be known as a member of this community. That’s what we’ve done.”

Martin's job has come under scrutiny this year especially with the Gamecocks at 6-14 on the season and 4-12 in the SEC.

ESPN and Yahoo Sports have each included Martin as coaches to watch for on the carousel this offseason in terms of coaches who might leave for other opportunities.

Martin's been connected to a handful of job openings in his time at South Carolina, most notably talking with Cincinnati about its vacancy after the 2018-19 season.

"If you want to know where my stance is at, I don’t care what you read in the media and all that. My name’s been involved in a job every single year I’ve been here. Every single year I’ve been here you’ve heard my name involved for a job. I’ve never talked to another school other than the one you know of, which is the university of Cincinnati. I asked or permission, I spoke and a day later I pulled out of the job. I’ve been here for nine years. Everyone should know where I stand," Martin said.

"Now, where does the university stand? That’s not for me to answer because I’m not them. Then, number two, I’m not having those talks with people right now. I will when the season ends. Anyone that wants to discredit what we’ve done, I’m willing to argue it. If I have to explain to people of our successes, then those are people who aren’t convinced I need to be the basketball coach here.”

Martin has two years left on his current contract and is in a similar situation to where he was after his fourth year.

After that year, which ended going to the NIT, the Gamecocks signed Martin to a four-year extension, which is set to expire in 2022.

Martin's had success at South Carolina, taking the Gamecocks to their first tournament in 13 years with the team's run to the Final Four, but hasn't been back to the dance since then. South Carolina hasn't made the NIT since that run, either.

In the SEC Tournament on Thursday, South Carolina faces faces Ole Miss (15-10, 10-8 SEC) at approximately 9:30 p.m. from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

