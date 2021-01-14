 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Frank Martin out for Saturday game
0 comments
alert
GAMECOCK BASKETBALL

CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Frank Martin out for Saturday game

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SPORTS LIBRARY, South Carolina, USC, basketball

COLUMBIA -- The Gamecock men's basketball team (3-2, 1-0 SEC) travels to face LSU (9-2, 4-1 SEC) in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Baton Rouge, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, South Carolina head coach Frank Martin, assistant coach Chuck Martin and Doug Edwards, who handles student-athlete development for the team, will not be in attendance in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

CAROLINA FOOTBALL: Wild week for Beamer, athletics

Assistant coach Bruce Shingler will be the acting head coach for the matchup vs. the Tigers, along with assistant coach Will Bailey, video coordinator Brian Steele, and special assistant to the head coach John Reynolds.

The Gamecocks began league play last week with a 78-54 win over visiting Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena behind a career high 30-point performance from junior guard AJ Lawson. Following Saturday's matchup with the Tigers, Carolina is next scheduled for a road game at No. 17/16 Missouri on Tuesday, Jan. 19 (SEC Network).

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: B-E volleyball plays for state title

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News