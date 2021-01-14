CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Frank Martin out for Saturday game

COLUMBIA -- The Gamecock men's basketball team (3-2, 1-0 SEC) travels to face LSU (9-2, 4-1 SEC) in Southeastern Conference play on Saturday in Baton Rouge, with tipoff set for 8:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.

Due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, South Carolina head coach Frank Martin, assistant coach Chuck Martin and Doug Edwards, who handles student-athlete development for the team, will not be in attendance in Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Assistant coach Bruce Shingler will be the acting head coach for the matchup vs. the Tigers, along with assistant coach Will Bailey, video coordinator Brian Steele, and special assistant to the head coach John Reynolds.

The Gamecocks began league play last week with a 78-54 win over visiting Texas A&M at Colonial Life Arena behind a career high 30-point performance from junior guard AJ Lawson. Following Saturday's matchup with the Tigers, Carolina is next scheduled for a road game at No. 17/16 Missouri on Tuesday, Jan. 19 (SEC Network).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0