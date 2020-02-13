CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Boston, Cooke lead Lady Gamecocks to 18th straight win

South Carolina grew the lead to 70-30 early in the fourth quarter before Auburn cut into the margin down the stretch.

Benton finished with 15 points to lead the Tigers.

THE BIG PICTURE

Auburn: The Tigers appeared ready to hang tight with their more accomplished opponents. But Auburn did not have the personnel to slow down South Carolina inside or outside. The Gamecocks hit 6 of 8 3-pointers the first two quarters and Boston was dominant down low.

South Carolina: Staley will have plenty to finetune after this. She had long preached for her team to stay locked in from the start. South Carolina instead gave up double-digit first-quarter points for just the second time in five games.

TAKING THE THREE

South Carolina has seemed to up its tries at 3-point shooting its past five games. After trying 87 3s in its first seven games since January, it has attempted 101 in its last five games. Staley said it's not by design, simply what the defense is allowing. “We shot in rhythm," she said. “If we do that, I don't care if we shoot 100 3s."

MESSAGE FOR THE COACH