CAROLINA BASEBALL

It’s the sixth-straight series opener South Carolina’s lost with the Gamecocks 1-7 in game ones in league play while hitting .160/.255/.235 and averaging 2.4 runs.

“There are no magic wands. You just have to work hard, just have to watch video and have to work hard and make adjustments and prepare for the pitchers you’re facing,” Kingston said. “You have to go out and do it. At the end of the day you just have to do it. If you get a fastball you can’t miss it. If it’s a ball in the dirt you can’t be swinging at it. It’s that simple.”

Like most of the other game ones, South Carolina fell behind early with Jordan giving up two runs in the first, allowing three singles to start the game and giving up a run-plating double play.

He’d settle in nicely afterwards, allowing just one more run the rest the way, turning in a quality start: eight hits, three runs—all earned—with two walks and four strikeouts in six innings.

“I thought he was good. We got to do a better job early in the game,” Kingston said. “He gave us a chance to win. I was very impressed with how he overcame a really tough first inning. Again he gave us a chance to win and that’s what we ask from our starters.”