CAROLINA BASEBALL

NASHVILLE -- Last week at Texas, Friday’s series opener was a battle of dueling aces where the Gamecocks faltered late for a loss.

A week later, going up against the presumptive No. 1 pick Kumar Rocker to start SEC play, it was much of the same story.

The Gamecocks gave up a run late and couldn’t comeback in the final two innings, dropping Friday’s conference opener 3-2 for the team’s fifth-straight loss.

“That game could have gone either way with two great pitchers, two great defenses, offenses that battled,” Mark Kingston said. “It absolutely could have gone either way but disappointed it didn’t go our way tonight.”

Both starting pitchers lived up to the billing Friday night, combining for four no-hit innings to start the game, allowing just two combined runners, both via the walk.

South Carolina got into the hit column earlier but Vanderbilt got on the board before, getting to Farr with two runs on four hits in the fifth inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Farr (2-1, 2.15 ERA), though, looked like a Friday night SEC starter opposite arguably the best pitcher in college baseball, taking a no-hitter into the fifth inning and pitching into the seventh.