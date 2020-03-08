CAROLINA BASEBALL: With SEC play near, sweep 'good for mojo'

“Power starts to show up a little bit more now that it starts to warm up. Hopefully we’ll start to get some warmer weather," Kingston said. "This is one of the few games we’ve played this year where the wind wasn’t blowing in to hold up balls. We got into some balls and guys got rewarded."

The bullpen, which has been solid since the Clemson series, put itself into a few jams but got out of every one to keep Cornell capped at one run.

Four different pitchers — T.J. Shook, Danny Lloyd, Brett Thomas and Brett Kerry -- pitched an inning apiece to end the game, combining to give up three hits, one walk and six strikeouts to end a weekend where the bullpen only allowed three runs in 10.2 innings of work.

“It helps us out a ton. We’re one of the best teams in the country when we come in and throw strikes. All our stuff is really good, especially in the bullpen. We have a lot of high-quality arms. When those guys come in and fill up the zone and pound it, we have a really good chance to win. It gives me the most confidence going in throwing five innings today,” Jordan said. “When those guys are good, they’re really good.”

The Gamecocks are on spring break and host The Citadel Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network Plus. No starter has been announced.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0