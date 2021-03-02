CAROLINA BASEBALL: Winning late and having fun doing it

It’s the Gamecocks’ version of Miami football’s turnover chain from a few years ago, and the rules are pretty simple: hit a home run, and you get the privilege of getting to sport the scythe.

“That’s too long of a story. That’s my nickname. My friends call me the Soul Reaper. Wes’ is Two Souls or Two Glocks,” Brady Allen said. “That was our Halloween costume. It’s part of it. We thought it’d be fun where whoever hit a home run gets to have the staff for that time.”

Both props — brought to the part by Mr. Soul Reaper and Two Souls themselves — have stuck and it’s become the talk around the team.

From a program that proudly brought fans the spirit stick, a pet fish and a pet bunny comes the latest iteration personifying the weirdness that is college baseball.

“They rolled up with those during Halloween and brought them out to the field. I think it’s a cool idea. It’s like the Miami turnover chain. It’s the Carolina baseball — I don’t even know what you’d call it, a staff? A scythe,” Eyster said.

“It adds some fun to the game. The game can be a lot of pressure. I know that personally. It can bring a lot of pressure and anxiety, but whatever you can do to make it more fun and calm the nerves helps tremendously.”