CAROLINA BASEBALL: Win over Miss St. keeps hope alive; RPI at No. 12

South Carolina’s dropped its last three SEC series and is 2-7 in their last nine league games but have a resume giving the Gamecocks a chance this week to see their name in the list of 20.

The Gamecocks are 10-15 in Quad I wins and a combined 16-15 in combined Quad I and Quad II games.

Of their 17 losses, 15 have come against Quad I teams and 12 were against teams currently in the RPI top 11: two to No. 1 Arkansas, two to No. 2 Mississippi State, three to No. 3 Texas, two to No. 6 Vanderbilt and three to No. 11 Ole Miss.

South Carolina’s RPI is so high because of the win-loss record against top teams and the fact the Gamecocks are 12-2 in Quad III and Quad IV games with no series losses to teams outside of Quad I.

“The RPI’s been the most important metric for a long, long time and it’s hard to ignore a 12 RPI for a team that’s played our schedule,” Kingston said, “which in my opinion is the hardest schedule of any team all year if you look at high-end opponents and the volume of those high-end opponents.”

South Carolina’s currently No. 2 in strength of schedule this season, second only to Arkansas.

“Nobody’s played a harder schedule than us and still has a pretty damn good record we have right now,” Kingston said. “I’m a little biased obviously but I think our kids have done a lot to put themselves into consideration."

