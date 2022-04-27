CAROLINA BASEBALL: Series with Bama opens Thursday

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team returns to Founders Park to host Alabama in a three-game SEC series that starts Thursday at 7 p.m.

Friday's game is also a 7 p.m. first pitch with Saturday's game scheduled for a noon start. Thursday and Saturday's games will be on SEC Network.

The Gamecocks were swept at Auburn this past weekend. Braylen Wimmer had a three-run home run in Saturday's game while Cade Austin pitched three scoreless innings in relief on Sunday.

Scouting Alabama

The Crimson Tide won 9-3 on Tuesday night over Samford in Birmingham. Owen Diodati had four hits and three runs scored in the win while Ben Hess scattered three hits in six innings on the mound. Tommy Seidl leads Alabama with a .307 batting average while Zane Denton has a team-best 11 home runs and 36 RBI. Thursday night's starting pitcher Garrett McMillan has 61 strikeouts in 59.2 innings pitched.

Series vs. Alabama

Carolina has a 37-30 all-time series lead on Alabama. The two teams played in the SEC Tournament last year with the Crimson Tide coming away with a 9-3 win in Hoover. Braylen Wimmer and Wes Clarke both homered in the loss. The last time Alabama has played in Columbia was in 2017. Carolina won 2-of-3 games, including a 6-5, 10-inning walk off win on Saturday as Justin Row had the game-winning RBI single in the bottom of the 10th.

Pitching

Thursday

South Carolina Brett Thomas (Jr. RHP) 0-0, 8.31 ERA, 8.2 IP, 7 BB, 12 SO

Alabama Garrett McMillan (Jr. RHP) 4-3, 3.32 ERA, 59.2 IP, 17 BB, 61 SO

Friday

South Carolina Noah Hall (Jr. RHP) 2-4, 5.17 ERA, 54.0 IP, 20 BB, 53 SO

Alabama Jacob McNairy (Sr. RHP) 4-2, 5.52 ERA, 44.0 IP, 9 BB, 40 SO

Saturday

South Carolina Will Sanders (So. RHP) 5-2, 3.52 ERA, 61.1 IP, 20 BB, 63 SO

Alabama Grayson Hitt (So. LHP) 4-1, 3.57 ERA, 45.1 IP, 20 BB, 48 SO

Belk gets on base

Brandt Belk has a 26-game reached base streak heading into the Alabama series. His 24-game hitting streak was snapped in Saturday's game at Auburn, but he reached on a walk in that contest. In his last 26 games, Belk is hitting .408 with 24 runs scored, eight doubles, five home runs, nine stolen bases and 22 RBI. The last Gamecock to have this long of a reached base streak was Jonah Bride in 2018. He had a 30-game streak from Feb. 21-April 12, 2018.

John Gilreath

John Gilreath has pitched five innings in each of his last two outings for the Gamecocks. In games against Ole Miss and Auburn, Gilreath has 10 innings pitched with four hits allowed, three runs and 10 strikeouts. The five innings pitched ties a career high for the Rock Hill native while opponents are hitting .121 against him in those 10 frames.

Up next

Carolina hosts North Carolina A&T on Wednesday, May 4, at 7 p.m. The game is on SEC Network.

