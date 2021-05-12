CAROLINA BASEBALL: Pitching rotation shuffling again

For the second straight week, South Carolina is changing things up in its weekend rotation.

The Gamecocks are moving Will Sanders out of the Saturday role and inserting Brett Kerry, who had been used as a versatile piece of the Gamecocks’ bullpen this season but now will slide back into a starting role.

“I think he’ll do very well. Most of the time this year when we’ve asked him to go extended, he’s done very well this weekend and at Vanderbilt,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “We felt it was time to give him a chance to start the game and see how far he can go.”

Kerry is second on the team right now in ERA at 2.25 in 14 appearances with a .239 batting average against and has done well out of the bullpen in both shorter and longer stints.

He has a team-best four saves this year but is also 3-1 in his 36 innings pitched, and in nine SEC appearances he’s 2-1 with three saves and a 2.60 ERA.

Kerry hasn’t started a game this year but has started four games in his career at South Carolina, one of those in the SEC. In 2019 he gave up two earned runs in 6.1 innings at Mississippi State.