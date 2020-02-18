CAROLINA BASEBALL: Pitchers live up to resumes in first 3 games

COLUMBIA -- Heading into the season, the Gamecocks seemed like they were in a really comfortable spot with their starting rotation and the pitching depth.

After three games, it’s easy to see why.

South Carolina’s starting rotation was easily the biggest positive of the weekend and makes head coach Mark Kingston comfortable with where the pitching is currently.

“No doubt. It all starts with pitching,” he said. “It was very good. Very good.”

The Gamecocks started projected first-round pick Carmen Mlodzinski Friday and he delivered, putting up seven shutout innings on just 87 pitches. Brett Kerry followed it up with a five-inning, 12-strikeout performance and gave up the only runs a starter gave up all weekend.

Brannon Jordan capped the weekend with a five-inning shutout Sunday in a rain-shorted game in which he struck out nine batters while sitting down 13 straight from the first to the fifth inning.

The starters combined to strike out 24 over the course of 17 innings, posting a 1.59 ERA and a 0.82 WHIP, both of which are really good.

The biggest positive, though, was issuing just one walk as pitchers filled up the strike zone with 73.5% of their 245 pitches being strikes.