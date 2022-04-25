CAROLINA BASEBALL: Offense struggles on road

South Carolina entered this past weekend’s Auburn series needing wins to fight themselves back into potentially the postseason conversation.

A series win would give them, at a minimum, eight SEC wins and position them better with four league weekends and the tournament left.

Instead, the Gamecocks were swept, dropping three close games where South Carolina was either tied or led in the seventh inning of two games.

The sweep compounds the Gamecocks’ road woes, pushing them to 4-11 away from Founders Park and 2-10 in true road games. South Carolina is 15-9 at home and all three major series wins — Texas, Vanderbilt and Ole Miss — came at Founders Park.

But why has South Carolina struggled so much away from home this year?

In large part, South Carolina’s pitching has been relatively the same from home to the road.

Where the high degree of variance comes is at the plate. The Gamecocks are hitting almost 100 points higher at Founders Park compared to true road games.

At home, the Gamecocks are slashing .288/.396/.436 with a batting average of balls put in play (BABIP) of .341. BABIP measures how well a team hits when not striking out or hitting home runs.

Comparatively, South Carolina is a paltry .196/.271/.298 on the road with a BABIP of .233.

So not only are the Gamecocks hitting for a better average at Founders Park, hitters are getting on base better and hitting for more power as well. They’re putting the ball in play far better at home as well compared to on the road.

In SEC play, things stay the same in terms of the pitching being comparable. The offense still struggles on the road compared to at home.

In nine home SEC games, South Carolina hitters are hitting .267/.365/.438 with a BABIP of .338. The Gamecocks are averaging six runs and 8.6 hits per home conference game.

South Carolina is 5-4 in those games with series wins over Vanderbilt and Ole Miss.

Conversely, South Carolina is slashing a meager .173/.239/.291 in three SEC road series and carry a .200 BABIP as well. The offense is averaging 3.1 runs and 5.4 hits per game.

The Gamecocks haven’t won a road series yet, 1-8 away from home, and were swept against Tennessee and Auburn.

Now, the Gamecocks did have a tough road slate, having to face arguably the best pitching staff in the country in Tennessee. That could skew the numbers some, but not all the way.

South Carolina’s staff has an ERA of 5.15 at home this season and a WHIP of 1.507. Teams who come into Founders Park are slashing .263/.353/.406 against them with a BABIP of .338.

On the road, South Carolina’s staff has a 5.66 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and allowing teams to hit .275/.372/.479 with a .307 BABIP. The numbers do tick up on the road, but not as drastically as the offense.

In SEC play, South Carolina’s ERA at home is 6.33 with a 1.59 WHIP. On the road, it’s 6.48 with a 1.62 WHIP, nearly identical for the most part.

SEC teams are hitting .281/.368/.451 against South Carolina at Founders Park and .291/.377/.526 when the Gamecocks are visiting another ballpark.

So why the high degree of variance on the road compared to at home? It’s hard to say.

Players are usually more comfortable at home and hitting in the ballpark they play and practice at almost daily. That’s probably part of it.

Another part is facing high-level pitching like Tennessee’s and some of Auburn’s staff, especially the bullpen, in SEC play. But the Gamecocks faced a good Vanderbilt pitching staff and had success at home.

Youth is another component, with South Carolina having to rely heavily on freshmen like Michael Braswell, Carson Hornung, Talmadge LeCroy and Evan Stone in the everyday lineup.

The addition of Brandt Belk has been helpful to the offense, but it can’t carry the load. The five other veterans — Andrew Eyster, Braylen Wimmer, Kevin Madden, Josiah Sightler and Colin Burgess — have all had their moments but been inconsistent in SEC play.

South Carolina only has two players hitting .300 or better in SEC play — Belk and Sightler — and six players getting on base at a .300 or better clip: Belk, Sightler, Eyster, Burgess, LeCroy and Cole Messina.

Some of that is on the coaching staff and development as well. But whatever the reason, the Gamecocks are going to desperately have to figure out a way to get more offense on the road in SEC play.

The Gamecocks have to finish 9-3 over their final four series to hit the magic number of .500 in SEC play and have a better shot at the NCAA Tournament.

That’s easier said than done with six of those 12 games on the road: at Texas A&M and at Florida to end the year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0