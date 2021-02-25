CAROLINA BASEBALL: Kingston talks weather plans, Bosnic, pitching for Clemson series

In a year like this, if there were going to be delays or curveballs thrown at this weekend's South Carolina-Clemson series, the assumption would be COVID.

But, as the Gamecocks get ready for the series starting Friday in Clemson, Mother Nature is the one throwing a monkey wrench into things.

Currently it's projected to rain all day in the upstate Friday, and the Weather Channel has it at a 90 percent chance of rain at 4 p.m., the same time the game is scheduled to kick off.

If the game in Clemson Saturday can't be played as scheduled, then the Gamecocks and Tigers could have some changes coming to their schedule with the plan to play three games before the regular season ends.

“The goal as of today is to get each game in as scheduled at the sites they’re scheduled at. If we can’t do that because of weather we’ll push something back deeper in the season," Kingston said.

"Our goal, for both squads, is we end up playing three games regardless. If a game gets canceled this weekend we’ll do everything we can do try and play three against each other. There are a couple open dates we have that we can look at, and if we have to cross that bridge we will.”