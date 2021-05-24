CAROLINA BASEBALL: Kingston says Gamecocks still among 16 best teams

“We’ve challenged ourselves more than anyone in the country,” Kingston said. “You combine that with having the toughest conference schedule because we’ve played all the best teams. I think this team’s earned that right.”

Seventh-seeded South Carolina heads now to Hoover where it’ll take on No. 10 seed Alabama at 2 p.m. Tuesday in a single-elimination game with the winner taking on Tennessee Wednesday.

While Kingston does think the Gamecocks are deserving of a top 16 seed, a few wins in Alabama wouldn’t hurt South Carolina’s chances.

“Nobody’s played a harder schedule. Nobody’s played more top five teams,” Kingston said. “We’ll be prepared, obviously. It doesn’t guarantee anything but we’ll be prepared in the postseason cause nobody’s played more top five teams in the country than we have. We’re battle tested. We’re hardened. Once the postseason starts it’s a matter of trying to take advantage of those lessons.”

While the Gamecocks’ metrics are certainly good, they’ve struggled some against teams ranked ahead of them in the SEC standings.

They’re 1-5 in series against teams seeded No. 1 through 6 in the SEC Tournament (7-11 overall) and 4-0 in series against teams seeded below them with an overall record of 9-3.