CAROLINA BASEBALL: Jordan, Kerry dominate in series-clinching win

He’d make it through seven innings on 94 pitches, a welcomed sight after the Gamecocks had to tax a few other arms during Friday’s 14-inning win Friday.

It was tremendously important. One walk today, by far his best outing of the year, on nine strikeouts,” Kingston said. “Him getting through the seventh inning was everything we could have hoped for today. The big deal for him was his command was as good as it had been all year. I thought he had great mound presence and threw everything he wanted when he wanted and was just really tough to hit today.”

Brett Kerry came in and slammed the door, mowing through the first six batters in Florida’s order with two perfect innings with three strikeouts.

Kerry could have started Sunday’s game but the Gamecocks needed his arm for the final six outs and it worked to perfection to pick up his second save of the season.

“You don’t get many easy decisions in big games but with Jordan getting through seven full at 94 pitches and a fresh Brett Kerry out there, I’ll put that on the list of some of the easier decisions we’ll get to make. That one was a no-brainer,” Kingston said. “Everything made this a very easy decision.”