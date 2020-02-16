CAROLINA BASEBALL: Jordan dominant in rain-shortened shutout

Of the 17 batters he faced, only five saw two-ball counts with no hitter getting to three balls.

“He had really good command of a plus slider. That was a real pitch and made guys really uncomfortable,” Kingston said. “He got a lot of swings and misses on it. He was about 90 to 91 on the fastball today. He’ll be up to 94 in better conditions. You saw a guy with really good command and a really good secondary pitch.”

Offensively the Gamecocks weren’t able to have as prolific of a day as they did the first two days where they averaged 9.5 runs on 7.5 hits.

They’d get their runs in spurts, plating four in the third inning to break the game open.

After loading the bases with two outs, Jeff Heinrich and George Callil both got hit by pitches to bring in a run while Dallas Beaver drew a four-pitch walk to plate another.

The only RBI hit of the inning came from Braylen Wimmer, who rolled an infield single to short and reached after the fielder fell down.

For Wimmer, it’s his third RBI of the opening weekend and he finishes the first three games of his college career going 4-for-9.