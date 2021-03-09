CAROLINA BASEBALL: Inside the hot 10-0 start

COLUMBIA -- South Carolina is off to its best start under Mark Kingston and the best start in half a decade.

The Gamecocks are taking a perfect 10-0 record into the final week of non-conference play, getting off to one of the fastest starts this decade with another tough test looming on the weekend.

Before South Carolina starts its four-game week against The Citadel (7 p.m. Wednesday at Joe Riley Park in Charleston) and at No. 19/20 Texas over the weekend, here's a look at how the Gamecocks got off to a fast start and some numbers that help explain the hot start out of the gate.

The skinny

South Carolina started the season by sweeping Dayton, then taking care of Winthrop before walking off Clemson twice to win the series. After annihilating Winthrop again, they came back home to sweep Mercer with some dominating pitching performances.

They've outscored teams 81-29 on the year and have allowed five or fewer runs eight times this year.

They come into this week ranked No. 10 by Baseball America and No. 12 by D1Baseball with an RPI of 13 through the first three weekends of the season.