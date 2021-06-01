CAROLINA BASEBALL: Hosting regional is 'absolutely huge' for Gamecocks

This is the first time the Gamecocks have hosted a regional since 2016 and the first time since Mark Kingston took over after the 2017 season.

South Carolina went to a Super Regional in his first season, finishing a win shy of the College World Series, before missing the tournament in 2019 and finally getting back into the field of 64 after the 2020 tournament was canceled.

“It’s another good step for us in the process. You want to get to Omaha; you want to win national championships. That’s what we all want to do here,” Kingston said of hosting. “This is what we want to do here to make sure we’re moving in the right direction. I think it shows the proper progress, the process is in place and it’s another check-the-box moment for us to be where we want it to be.”

South Carolina will play Virginia Friday afternoon with the winner taking on the winner of the late game, Old Dominion and Jacksonville. The two losers will play in an elimination game Saturday.

The Gamecocks will play early Friday but could, with a win, play the evening game Saturday night with what could likely be a packed house at Founders Park.

“It’s huge from a crowd standpoint, it’s huge from just not having to travel, getting to sleep in our own beds,” Andrew Eyster said. “Having the home field advantage and the fans here is a huge part, the main part for sure. There are so many other things staying here, not having to go anywhere. It’s a huge deal and it’s going to help us a lot.”

