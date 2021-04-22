CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gameocks fall to Arkansas to start three-game series

COLUMBIA -- Robert Moore hit two home runs and Arkansas' pitching staff held the University of South Carolina baseball team to two hits as the Razorbacks beat the Gamecocks, 6-1, Thursday night (April 22) in a start of a three-game series at Founders Park.

Moore had a solo home run in the second and a two-run shot in the seventh. Caden Monke earned the win for Arkansas, moving to 5-0 on the year, while Kevin Kopps picked up his fifth save.

Thomas Farr went seven innings, a career long, striking out five while allowing three earned runs and five hits with a pair of walks.

Carolina would tie the game at one in the fourth on Colin Burgess' RBI double, but Arkansas scored five runs in the final three innings to take game one.

Postgame notes

• Burgess now has six extra-base hits and 14 RBI this season.

• Farr's previous career high in innings pitched was six innings on five occasions.

• Attendance at Founders Park was 3,350, a season high.

• Burgess and David Mendham had the hits in tonight's game.

Up next

Carolina and Arkansas will close out the series on Friday with a day-night doubleheader. The first game will start at 2 p.m. with the nightcap at 7 p.m. Both games are nine-inning contests and both will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

