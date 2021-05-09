CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks walk-off Mississippi State to halt SEC losing streak

With one out, Heinrich pinch-hit and poked a game-tying double down the left field line and, two innings later, it was him again starting the action with a single before Mendham doubled him home, both hits to the opposite field.

“It was awesome. It’s a big team win to get some momentum going. It was funny,” said Mendham, who also hit a two-run homer . “Right before Jeff’s at-bat I was like, ‘C’mon. Me and you. Let’s get it started.’ And it went right as planned. It was weird but it was cool.”

Heinrich, who hadn’t started in over a month and didn’t have a SEC hit since March 28 against Florida, finished the day a perfect 2-for-2 while driving in the tying run and scoring the winning one.

“He hasn’t had the kind of year he wanted to have or we wanted him to have, but he’s had a really good attitude about it. He’s been working hard and waiting for opportunities and he got his opportunity today,” Kingston said.

“You can mope about not playing or you can try and stay ready so if you get an opportunity you’re actually ready and productive and make our decision a lot harder in the future. That’s what he did.”

After Thomas Farr was pulled in the fifth after giving up a game-tying home run, Kerry came in and shut things down for six innings.