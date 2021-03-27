CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks top Florida in 14 innings

“Disbelief. It was disbelief when their guy's homer left the building in the top of the inning,” Kingston said. “When Eyster fell behind with two strikes and two outs, it’s just disbelief when I saw the ball traveling into our bullpen.”

Two batters later came jubilation.

After a Jeff Heinrich single, Colin Burgess roped a double over the head of Florida’s right-fielder that bounced off the center-fielder’s glove and sent Heinrich sliding into home and giving the Gamecocks the win.

“It felt really good. I was trying to stay relaxed and calm,” Burgess said. “I didn’t know I could hit a ball to right field that far.”

The Gamecock offense, riding a hot streak entering the game, chased top 30 prospect Tommy Mace after four innings, tagging the righty for the most runs and hits he’d given up in an outing this season.

They’d finish with 20 hits, a season-high, and out-hit the Gators by nine.

“It’s showing we’re really moving in a good direction,” Kingston said. “This is a good baseball team. We’ve played a heck of a schedule but it prepared us for tonight because we had the will to keep going and never give up. That’s built through challenging your team.”