CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks to play 3 vs. Mizzou

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team (19-8) returns to Founders Park to open a three-game SEC series with Missouri (10-17) this weekend (April 9-11).
Friday's game begins at 7 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday's games at 4 and 12 p.m., respectively. Friday and Saturday's game will be on SEC Network Plus with Sunday's game on SEC Network.
Carolina is coming off a 3-2, 10-inning loss to North Carolina in Charlotte on Tuesday night. Josiah Sightler homered while Jack Mahoney struck out four in four innings in a midweek start.
Probable pitchers
Friday: South Carolina Thomas Farr (R-Jr. RHP) 2-1, 2.97 ERA, 16 BB, 52 SO vs. Missouri Seth Halvorsen (R-So., RHP) 3-1, 6.48 ERA, 27 BB, 37 SO
Saturday: South Carolina Brannon Jordan (Sr. RHP) 3-2, 3.19 ERA, 20 BB, 58 SO vs. Missouri Spencer Miles (So., RHP) 1-5, 7.01 ERA, 15 BB, 23 SO
Sunday: South Carolina TBA vs. Missouri Zach Hise (Fr., RHP) 0-3, 5.62 ERA, 14 BB, 21 SO
Scouting Missouri
The Tigers took 2-of-3 games from Texas A&M in Columbia, Mo., this past weekend. In the 7-3 win in the series finale, Torin Montgomery drove in three and had two hits for the Tigers in the win. Jacob Kush struck out five in three innings of relief to pick up the win. Andrew Keefer leads Missouri with a .318 batting average while Montgomery has 18 RBI. Seth Halvorsen leads the Tigers with 37 strikeouts on the mound.
Series vs. Missouri
Carolina holds a 14-10 series advantage on Missouri and is 8-1 in games played in Columbia, S.C. The Tigers swept the Gamecocks in the last meeting in 2019. The two teams last played at Founders Park in 2018 where Carolina won 2-of-3 games, including a 1-0 win on Sunday on a walk-off home run by Carlos Cortes.
Georgia series
Carolina won a series at Georgia for the first time since 2010 on April 2-4, winning the final two contests by scores of 13-7 and 5-1. Carolina had four home runs and Brannon Jordan struck out 11 in Saturday's win, while Brady Allen tagged a pair of home runs, including one to lead off the game, while Will Sanders struck out four in an eight-inning start.