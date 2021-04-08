CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks to play 3 vs. Mizzou

COLUMBIA -- The University of South Carolina baseball team (19-8) returns to Founders Park to open a three-game SEC series with Missouri (10-17) this weekend (April 9-11).

Friday's game begins at 7 p.m. with Saturday and Sunday's games at 4 and 12 p.m., respectively. Friday and Saturday's game will be on SEC Network Plus with Sunday's game on SEC Network.

Carolina is coming off a 3-2, 10-inning loss to North Carolina in Charlotte on Tuesday night. Josiah Sightler homered while Jack Mahoney struck out four in four innings in a midweek start.

Probable pitchers

Friday: South Carolina Thomas Farr (R-Jr. RHP) 2-1, 2.97 ERA, 16 BB, 52 SO vs. Missouri Seth Halvorsen (R-So., RHP) 3-1, 6.48 ERA, 27 BB, 37 SO

Saturday: South Carolina Brannon Jordan (Sr. RHP) 3-2, 3.19 ERA, 20 BB, 58 SO vs. Missouri Spencer Miles (So., RHP) 1-5, 7.01 ERA, 15 BB, 23 SO

Sunday: South Carolina TBA vs. Missouri Zach Hise (Fr., RHP) 0-3, 5.62 ERA, 14 BB, 21 SO

Scouting Missouri