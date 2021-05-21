CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks take win, even series with Vols

Mark Kingston and Skylar Meade had a decision to make in the seventh inning.

South Carolina was clinging to a one-run lead and Brett Kerry just gave up back to back hits, putting the go-ahead run on second base.

Kingston and Meade had to decide: take Kerry, who was approaching 100 pitches, out and go with the warmed-up closer or leave Kerry in and live with the results.

They chose the latter and it paid off with Kerry working himself out of the jam en route to the Gamecocks’ series-evening win over Tennessee, 3-2.

“He’s an assassin out there,” Kingston said. “We both looked at each other and said no. This is for him and he’s going to get himself out of this. If he doesn’t, we’ll be able to live with that. We weren’t going to take the ball out of Brett Kerry’s hands at that point… He got out of it. Someway, somehow he got out of it. Because of who he is.”

Kerry (5-1, 1.98 ERA) got out of the inning with two pop ups, his 106th pitch a listless ball to Braylen Wimmer at second base as Kerry walked off the mound to a raucous cheer and a few fist pumps to cap another dominant start.