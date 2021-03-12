CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks suffer 1st loss at Texas

The talk entering Friday’s series opener against Texas centered around two high-level pitchers in Thomas Farr and Texas’s Ty Madden, and the showdown was everything people expected it to be.

Both starters turned in elite performances but it was the Gamecock bullpen faltering late with South Carolina ultimately dropping the game 4-1.

The series-opening loss ends the Gamecocks’ 11-game win streak to open the year and halts a 16-game win streak dating back to last season.

“It’s baseball. Texas played a really good game tonight. We played a really good game tonight and just came up a little short,” Farr said. “I think we know that’s how baseball goes and why you play three games, not one. We look forward to being back out here Saturday fighting to get back in the series and see what we can do.”

The first eight innings were nip and tuck with both starters pitching out of jams, trading blows until they came out of the game.

The heavyweight battle between Farr and Madden lived up to the billing with each pitcher giving up just a run in their respective outings.