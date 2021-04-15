CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks struggle with RISP, drop series opener to LSU

They’d get a run in the ninth, loading the bases with no outs and using a double play to get on the scoreboard before a another strikeout ended the game.

Their 16 strikeouts and just three hits were the most and fewest of each in SEC play since being no-hit against Vanderbilt on March 20.

“Their guy was really good. We have to do a better job. He had a good fastball and a really good breaking ball and we chased it too much. That’s why the strikeouts were too high. We have to do too much.”

Starter Thomas Farr (2-3, 3.28 ERA) had a rocky start to his outing, giving up a pair of runs in the first inning on a two-run home to Gavin Dugas but settled down nicely.

He’d give up just one more hit the rest of the way and pitch out of trouble a few times. Because of a nearly 30-pitch first inning Farr only got through five innings, striking out three and walking three more.

“Farr battled. He gave us a chance to win. He got off to a real tough start there in the first inning but settled in and gave us five while giving up two runs," Kingston said. "That’s good enough on Friday not where you should expect to have a chance to win.”