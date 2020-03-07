CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks slug way to series victory

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina pitching staff notched another stellar performance, racking up double-digit strikeouts to only three hits as the Gamecocks clinched its second series of the year with a 10-3 win over Cornell on Saturday night at Founders Park.

The Gamecocks’ (10-4) pitching performance was highlighted by starting righty Thomas Farr who threw six strikeouts and allowed just one run through six innings of work.

This would allow the Gamecock offense put on a performance as well as they jumped out in front early in the first with an RBI single from junior infielder Jeff Heinrich and a two-run homer from sophomore infielder Wes Clarke, his second of the series.

“That ball was crushed again today,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “Seeing the ball well, hitting it hard, he’s a strong kid, but has a very simple swing and we’re just seeing a guy that’s really developing.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

South Carolina would extend this lead even further by taking advantage of the Big Red’s miscues in the third as the Gamecocks scored four runs on just one hit.

The Gamecocks also garnered a couple more runs in the sixth and seventh before junior right-handed pitcher Andrew Peters had a bad outing where he was responsible for Cornell’s (1-7) three lone runs in the eighth.