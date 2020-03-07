CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks slug way to series victory

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina pitching staff notched another stellar performance, racking up double-digit strikeouts to only three hits as the Gamecocks clinched its second series of the year with a 10-3 win over Cornell on Saturday night at Founders Park.
The Gamecocks’ (10-4) pitching performance was highlighted by starting righty Thomas Farr who threw six strikeouts and allowed just one run through six innings of work.
This would allow the Gamecock offense put on a performance as well as they jumped out in front early in the first with an RBI single from junior infielder Jeff Heinrich and a two-run homer from sophomore infielder Wes Clarke, his second of the series.
“That ball was crushed again today,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “Seeing the ball well, hitting it hard, he’s a strong kid, but has a very simple swing and we’re just seeing a guy that’s really developing.”
South Carolina would extend this lead even further by taking advantage of the Big Red’s miscues in the third as the Gamecocks scored four runs on just one hit.
The Gamecocks also garnered a couple more runs in the sixth and seventh before junior right-handed pitcher Andrew Peters had a bad outing where he was responsible for Cornell’s (1-7) three lone runs in the eighth.
“He was 94, 95 and then a couple pitches didn’t go his way and he just couldn’t get it going again,” Kingston said. “But again, he’s a guy we know is a developmental guy right now, the arm strength is coming, that’s the best his velocity’s been… we just need to continue to see improvement in various areas.”
Despite this, sophomore left-handed pitcher Josiah Sightler came in and got the Gamecocks out of jam with a strikeout and threw three more in the ninth after South Carolina’s one-run eighth to secure the series win for the Gamecocks.
Player of the game: Clarke’s two-run homer in the first inning of the ballgame not only helped set the tone for the Gamecocks, but it was also his eighth home run in 14 games for South Carolina this season. Clarke also finished his night with three RBIs on two hits.
Pivotal moment: With Cornell’s Diobel Rodriguez hitting a fly ball into left field with a runner on third for the Big Red, it looked like Kalani Matton was going to score on a sacrifice fly to make it a two-run game in the third. However, junior outfielder Andrew Eyster launched the fly ball to home to beat out Matton, ending the Cornell threat and paving the way for a four-run inning for South Carolina.
Up next: South Carolina will be going for the sweep Sunday afternoon at Founders Park against Cornell. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. and can be streamed on the SEC Network Plus.