CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks shut out Kentucky

COLUMBIA -- Noah Hall threw eight shutout innings and seniors Brandt Belk and Andrew Eyster combined to drive in five runs as the University of South Carolina baseball team shut out Kentucky, 7-0, to clinch a series win on Senior Day Saturday afternoon.

Hall struck out eight in his eight innings of work, allowing just two hits with three walks on 105 pitches. Senior Cam Tringali pitched the final frame to preserve the shutout.

Belk was 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored while Josiah Sightler went 2-for-3 with two intentional walks. Evan Stone scored a pair of runs and Eyster drove in two.

Belk drove in the game's first run with a sacrifice fly in the second. Jalen Vasquez made it 2-0 with a single to center in the third. In the fourth, Stone singled to lead off the frame and trotted home on Belk's sixth home run of the year. The score remained at 4-0 until the eighth when Eyster brought in Stone and Belk with a single to left and Michael Braswell walked with the bases loaded.

Postgame notes

• Carolina honored seniors Brandt Belk, Parker Coyne, Andrew Eyster, John Gilreath and Cam Tringali along with senior manager Jamie Karl and senior bullpen catcher Dalton Bontempo before Saturday's game.

• Sightler has moved his batting average up to .300 on the season. He was at .167 after The Citadel game on March 23.

• All nine starters reached base at least once in Saturday's game.

• Carolina has had double-digit hits in seven of its last eight games.

Up next

Carolina and Kentucky conclude the three-game series Sunday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., at Founders Park. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

