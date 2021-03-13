CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks shut out, drop series to Texas

“Those were fastballs. We’d been mixing them all day. The first one I thought was a pop out to begin with but it seemed the wind picked up a little bit,” Jordan said. “The second one was touched a little bit and left the fastball over the middle. That stuff happens but we still competed.”

He’d finish the inning but get pulled after a leadoff walk in the sixth, giving up just three hits in five-plus innings, two walks and six strikeouts.

“He was outstanding. He gave us everything we asked for,” Kingston said. “It’s a shame he comes out of here without a win, but we’re going to win a lot of games with him out there.”

The Gamecocks turn now to Sunday to try and avoid getting swept for the first time since the 2019 season. LHP Julian Bosnic (1-0, 0.90 ERA) will square off against RHP Kolby Kuubichek (2-1, 1.93 ERA) with first pitch at noon ET.

“It’s very good pitching on both sides but they did more offensively than we did,” Kingston said. “They’re playing really well in this ballpark. We need to adjust and be ready to go.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0