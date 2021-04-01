CAROLINA BASEBALL: Gamecocks projected to be host for regional

It's been a good week and a half so far for South Carolina, and the Gamecocks got some well-deserved recognition this week from a national outlet.

Baseball America released its latest Field of 64 projections for the NCAA tournament and not only was South Carolina easily in, but the Gamecocks are projected as a top 16 seed and hosting their own regional.

There is still a lot of season left to go but the Gamecocks are named as the No. 13 seed in the tournament, hosting a regional that is projected to include North Carolina, Oklahoma and Winthrop.

In this projection, they'd be paired with No. 4-seeded Louisville's regional that includes the Cardinals, Indiana State, Nebraska and Hartford.

The Gamecocks are one of 10 SEC teams projected to make the NCAA Tournament with two more teams — Texas A&M and Kentucky — projected as two of the first teams left out at this point in the season.

Of the nine teams not South Carolina in the field, four are considered national seeds — Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss and Mississippi State — and two others are projected regional hosts in Florida and Tennessee.

Georgia, Alabama and LSU are all projected in the field as well.